UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3187
Date Lost May 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Village Acres, Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Longleaf Drive W
Closest Major Intersection Hunt St.
Owner's Full Name Tracey Anderson
Email tbanderson90@live.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-691-5189
Alternate Phone (910) 690-6368
Additional Comments Alternate phone number is for Katana Lemelin
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Vincent
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Black and White Tuxedo Cat. Declawed Front Paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
