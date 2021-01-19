Submission ID: 3007
Date Lost January 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst ETJ
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Linden Trail
Closest Major Intersection Linden Trail & Linden Rd.
Owner's Full Name Julia Latham
Email jules@flowtrading.com
Zip 28315-8652
Primary Phone 7735408057
Alternate Phone (773) 251-2954
Additional Comments Property backs up to Lindenhurst Farm Rd., Forest Lane, Statler Lane, and Diamondhead Dr. S.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tulip (Tulie)
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Black and White "cow" cat. White face with black ears. Black nose.
Predominant Color Black & White
Age of Pet 10 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.