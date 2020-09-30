Submission ID: 2850
Date Lost September 27, 2020
Area/Town Lost Johnsonville
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cameron Hill Road
Closest Major Intersection NC Hwy 24/27
Owner's Full Name Kimberly Gibbons
Email Kagibbons1985@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 910-986-2199
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Thomas
Type of Animal Black and white cat
Breed Domestic short hair cat
Markings Black dot to the right of his nose
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue with a bell
