Submission ID: 3494
Date Lost November 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Crabtree Place/ McIntosh Rd/ Vass-Carthage Rd area
Owner's Full Name Samantha Marsh
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-638-5771
Alternate Phone (910) 638-4932
Additional Comments Brina - 2 yo female black/white tuxedo short-haired, chonky girl! Fell/jumped out of screen window, has never been outside before. Very friendly, loud purrer, vocal sweet kitty! We are missing her dearly, especially our daughters!
Cash Reward
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Brina
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American Short-haired
Markings Mustache curves up on right side of top lip
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
