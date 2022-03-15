Submission ID: 3697
Date Lost March 10, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Martin St.
Owner's Full Name Tyler Heich
Email tjheich@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-695-6865
Additional Comments Cupcake is a friendly beautiful Cat. 2 Young girls are missing her very much! She is an indoor/outdoor cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cupcake
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium
Markings a scratch scar on her nose
Predominant Color Black and White
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.