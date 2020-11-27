Submission ID: 2931
Date Lost November 25, 2020
Area/Town Lost Lattimore rd
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lattimore rd
Owner's Full Name Heather Forsythe
Email Heatherwillowf@gmail.com
Zip 28376
Primary Phone 5852831232
Additional Comments He was lost on Lattimore Rd. Black and silver Maine coon. Big, neutered male. Afraid of new things. Short hair on body and tail.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fenix
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Maine coon
Markings Silver and black
Predominant Color Silver and Black
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
