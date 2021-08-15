Submission ID: 3350
Date Lost August 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lodge pole lane
Closest Major Intersection Linden road and pine vista
Owner's Full Name Patty Hall
Email coachhall25@hotmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-228-9706
Alternate Phone (412) 425-4689
Additional Comments Name is Tiggs and he's skiddish
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tiggs
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Mackerel tabby cat (brownish/grey with black stripes)
Markings Black stripes cut in ears due to polyps
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Grey and brown
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
