Submission ID: 3498
Date Lost November 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N Glenwood trail
Closest Major Intersection McNeil and Fort Bragg road
Owner's Full Name Maria Kelley
Email teran406@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 6692479004
Additional Comments We lost our 5 year old Bengal cat Ophelia. She has a close relationship with our only daughter and has been missing since November 12th between 7-11am.She is a sweet, shy and vocal kitty.We strongly believed that she was attacked as her sister Miranda returned home with a couple of puncture wounds.Please reach out to us with any information that may lead us to finding her.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ophelia
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Bengal
Markings Black spots and stripes
Predominant Color Brown and black
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
