Submission ID: 3210
Date Lost May 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Legacy lakes, Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Kerr lake rd
Closest Major Intersection Kerr lake and Norman cir
Owner's Full Name Allison Wegmann
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 4802510859
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Saber
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Bengal
Markings Leopard spots
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
