Lost Cat, All White Cat in Southern Pines (Highland Trails area) Jun 19, 2022

Submission ID: 3875
Date Lost: June 18, 2022
Area/Town Lost: Southern Pines - Highland Trails Neighborhood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost: Rob Roy Road
Closest Major Intersection: Fort Bragg Road and Indiana Avenue
Owner's Full Name: Lorren patton
Email: Lorrenmpatton@gmail.com
Zip: 28387
Primary Phone: 4173801611
Alternate Phone: (417) 207-2096
Additional Comments: Squid is skiddish but very sweet male cat. Tiny gray hairs on his head but mostly white. Please help us find our family member.

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name: Squid
Type of Animal: Cat
Breed: Short hair
Markings: None
Predominant Color: White
Age of Pet: 4
Is Pet Microchipped?: Yes

SEX
Sex of Pet: Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered?: Yes

TAIL
Tail of Pet: Long
Size of Pet: Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT
Coat of Pet: Short

EARS
Ears of Pet: Erect

COLLAR
Collar of Pet: None
