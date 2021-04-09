UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3136
Date Lost April 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes South Development
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Oxford Court
Closest Major Intersection Highway 211
Owner's Full Name Rebecca Hunt
Email rwaterous@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 619-261-4855
Alternate Phone (619) 206-0966
Additional Comments All Gray, yellow eyes, neutered, UTD on vaccines, has heart murmur, jaw is misaligned from injury as a kitten, shy with strangers.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Samwise Gamgee
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Gray Domestic Shorthair Cat
Markings Yellow Eyes
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 2 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
