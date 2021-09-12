Submission ID: 3396
Date Lost September 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Broadway, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sandy Tingen Ct
Closest Major Intersection Tower Dr and Tingen Rd
Owner's Full Name Ashlie Stahl
Email astahl6491@gmail.com
Zip 27505
Primary Phone 4178615815
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Frito
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Sphynx
Markings All Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
