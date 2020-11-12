Submission ID: 2914
Date Lost November 09, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Turtle Point Road
Closest Major Intersection Turtle Point and St. Andrews drive
Owner's Full Name George R Sutton
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 727-937-7170
Additional Comments Small all black female may respond to “Diane” 4 years old. Small hairless spot between left eye and left ear. She’s rather skidish. She escaped while workers were working on flooring.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diane
Type of Animal Small female cat
Breed Short hair house cat
Markings Bald spot between left eye and left ear
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
