Lost Black Cat, Aberdeen

Lost Pet Report Submission

Submission ID: 2877

CONTACT INFORMATION

Date Lost October 16, 2020

Area/Town Lost Aberdeen

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 810 N. Poplar St. , Aberdeen, N.C.

Closest Major Intersection N. POPLAR ST. and PEACH ST. ( Near Aberdeen Fire Department )

Owner's Full Name Mary Ann Mayberry

Email Felinesfine@gmail.com

Zip 28315

Primary Phone 910.257.2415 Call ANYTIME 24/7

Additional Comments REWARD FOR RETURN // SCOOTER is an indoor cat and may be confused on his location as doesn't go out. Friendly if approached and likes to talk (meow). MAY try to return to his original neighborhood off Morganton Rd. in Tanglewood apts. (Located there 3 months ago ) . Could be anywhere if he decides to roam or gets lost. ALSO - On close look, 1 ear is clipped at top.

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name SCOOTER

Type of Animal Cat

Breed Domestic Short Hair

Markings ALL BLACK

Predominant Color Black

Age of Pet 4 years old

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Cropped

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Red with grey reflective strip . Has name and phone number to call on it in black letters.

Collar I.D. Tag(s) None

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days