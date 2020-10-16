Lost Pet Report Submission
Submission ID: 2877
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost October 16, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 810 N. Poplar St. , Aberdeen, N.C.
Closest Major Intersection N. POPLAR ST. and PEACH ST. ( Near Aberdeen Fire Department )
Owner's Full Name Mary Ann Mayberry
Email Felinesfine@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910.257.2415 Call ANYTIME 24/7
Additional Comments REWARD FOR RETURN // SCOOTER is an indoor cat and may be confused on his location as doesn't go out. Friendly if approached and likes to talk (meow). MAY try to return to his original neighborhood off Morganton Rd. in Tanglewood apts. (Located there 3 months ago ) . Could be anywhere if he decides to roam or gets lost. ALSO - On close look, 1 ear is clipped at top.
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name SCOOTER
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings ALL BLACK
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 4 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red with grey reflective strip . Has name and phone number to call on it in black letters.
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
