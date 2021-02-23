Submission ID: 3059
Date Lost February 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen towards Raeford
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ashemont Rd
Closest Major Intersection 211 Hwy
Owner's Full Name Tara McCombs
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 3047109926
Additional Comments Black female cat. She’s full grown but small, looks like a kitten. Not fixed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Wonder Wonder
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Black cat
Markings All black
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
