Submission ID: 3311
Date Lost July 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Lake Pinehurst / Burning Tree Road
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Catalpa Lane N
Closest Major Intersection Burning Tree Road / Catalpa Lane
Owner's Full Name Megan Holybee
Email Meganholybee@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9109922373
Additional Comments My all black male cat (pictured left) Gus has been away from home for a few days and he normally pops back up by now. He’s very friendly and food motivated so I think somebody might be feeding him thinking he’s a stray. He has a breakaway collar and they do come off but he’s also microchipped. If you see him, please keep him and call me ASAP! He’s very missed at our house.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gus
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair domestic
Markings All black
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Neon Green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name tag and rabies
