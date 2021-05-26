Submission ID: 3232
Date Lost May 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N. Poplar St. area in Aberdeen
Owner's Full Name Mary Ann Mayberry
Email felinesfine@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910.257.2415 Call ANYTIME 24/7
Additional Comments All black. One ear is " tipped " ( cut straight across ) approximately 1/5th is missing. See photo. SCOOTER will probably not come to you even though he is friendly. Reward offered.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name SCOOTER
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings ALL BLACK with green eyes
Predominant Color ALL BLACK
Age of Pet 6 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
