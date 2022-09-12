Submission ID: 4016
Date Lost September 11, 2022
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 11:14 am
Submission ID: 4016
Date Lost September 11, 2022
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Kennedy Rd & 705 in Eagle Springs NC
Closest Major Intersection HWY 24/27 & HWY 705
Owner's Full Name Victor Nava
Email courtneynava13@gmail.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 919-758-6621
Alternate Phone (919) 987-0697
Additional Comments Calves got loose while after being delivered. One is red with a white face & red circles around the eyes. The other is brown. The red one is pretty calm UNLESS the brown one is spooked. Brahman calves, on about 6 months old. We live off of Kennedy Rd & 705 in Eagle Springs. Please contact us AND animal control. Sheriff is aware they are loose
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dulce
Type of Animal Calf
Breed Brahman
Markings No know markings
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access ( includes sales tax)
|$10.17
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes sale tax)
|$64.20
|for 365 days
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months - Home Delivery
|$80.25
|for 365 days
|3 Months - Home Delivery
|$38.52
|for 90 days
|6 Months - Home Delivery
|$53.50
|for 183 days
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.