Submission ID: 2803
Date Lost August 13, 2020
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pine Crescent Dr.
Closest Major Intersection Hardee Ln. / Niagara-Carthage Rd.
Owner's Full Name James Riley
Email forriley@embarqmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109492409
Alternate Phone (910) 783-5415
Additional Comments Reward if found safely
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Louie
Type of Animal Bird
Breed Green-Cheek Conure
Markings Green with blue on end of wings and burgundy tail
Predominant Color Green
Age of Pet 15 yrs.
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
