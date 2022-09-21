Lost Bird, Green and Yellow Parakeet in Pinehurst Sep 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 4029Date Lost September 19, 2022Area/Town Lost Pinehurst Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vixen laneClosest Major Intersection Gun club/ fox runOwner's Full Name JimlamplEmail Family7futures@zoho.comZip 28374Primary Phone 9105855222Alternate Phone (856) 404-1407Additional Comments My beautiful parakeet flew out when garage door to house was left open. His name is Boo. He will come to you if called . Finger trained. Tame. Loves live guitar music!!!PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name BooType of Animal ParakeetBreed Yellow face/ blue green belly, indigo tail. Markings See abovePredominant Color Green/2nd Color Yellow/ indigo blueAge of Pet 9 monthsIs Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? NoTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet CroppedCOLLARCollar of Pet None Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 Calendar Sep 21 Field of Honor Wed, Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Wed, Sep 21, 2022 Sep 22 Field of Honor Thu, Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Thu, Sep 22, 2022
