UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3555
Date Lost December 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost J Dowdy Road
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 24/27
Owner's Full Name Katie Brown
Email ktbrown1981@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106903965
Alternate Phone (910) 948-3212
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Carl
Type of Animal Bird
Breed Cockatiel
Markings Yellow crest
Predominant Color Yellow
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
