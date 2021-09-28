Submission ID: 2395
Date Found September 27, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Finder's Name Richard
Finder's email mebnme99@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 315-4656
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Rabbit
Breed Rex
Markings White chest
Predominant Color Light Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? This can be done at a veterinarian's office or by animal control. No
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
