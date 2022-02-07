UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, RABBIT RETURNED HOME
Date Found February 06, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass off US1
Street or Road Savannah Lane
Closest Major Intersection US1
Finder's Name Tennille Harvey
Finder's email tmcgaw1@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (919) 478-9810
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Rabbit
Breed Rabbit long hair
Markings White with black spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(1) comment
Bunny's name is Clover and he has been reunited with his family. See comments and replies on The Pilot's Lost and Found Pets Moore County North Carolina Facebook page!
