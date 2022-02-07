Found Rabbit Vass

UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, RABBIT RETURNED HOME

Submission ID: 2536

Date Found February 06, 2022

Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass off US1

Street or Road Savannah Lane

Closest Major Intersection US1

Zip 28394

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Type of Animal Rabbit

Breed Rabbit long hair

Markings White with black spots

Predominant Color White

2nd Color Black

SEX

Sex of Pet Unsure

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure

Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Short

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No

COAT

Coat of Pet Long

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

(1) comment

Patricia Bryan

Bunny's name is Clover and he has been reunited with his family. See comments and replies on The Pilot's Lost and Found Pets Moore County North Carolina Facebook page!

