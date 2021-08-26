Submission ID: 2350
Date Found August 24, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Cameron
Street or Road Route 24/27
Closest Major Intersection Dalrymole rd and route 24/27
Finder's Name Kim
Finder's email Kymmeesue@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (413) 687-9374
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Horse
Breed Pony
Markings Dapple grey/white
Predominant Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Faded green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
