Submission ID: 2024
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found October 13, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Carolina Road
Closest Major Intersection Calloway & Carolina Road
Finder's Name Becca
Finder's email Boyce_789@hotmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (856) 759-3068
Additional Comments Kitty has been visiting us for a few weeks periodically. Visited tonight with an injured leg and raspy voice.
Will go to vet for microchip check 10/14
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Gray and white
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
