Submission ID: 2348
Date Found August 24, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs
Street or Road NC-73E
Closest Major Intersection Jackson Springs Road
Finder's Name Lynn
Finder's email allopenna@hotmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (516) 903-2738
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Goats, two - one female and one male
Breed Goat
Markings White bodies, brown heads, both have small horns
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Male has a brown collar with no identification
