Found Goats Jackson Springs

Submission ID: 2348

Date Found August 24, 2021

Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs

Street or Road NC-73E

Closest Major Intersection Jackson Springs Road

Finder's Name Lynn

Finder's email allopenna@hotmail.com

Zip 27281

Primary Phone (516) 903-2738

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Type of Animal Goats, two - one female and one male

Breed Goat

Markings White bodies, brown heads, both have small horns

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure

Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)

APPEARANCE

Tail of Pet Short

MICROCHIP

Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

Collar Color(s) Male has a brown collar with no identification

