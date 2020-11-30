Submission ID: 2076
Date Found November 25, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) EAGLE SPRINGS
Street or Road
Finder's Name Becky McCandless
Finder's email beckymccandless@aol.com
Zip 27242-7906
Primary Phone (910) 673-7333
Additional Comments I don't want to give to much information about the goat for fear that someone with bad intentions will try to claim her. I live on a farm and use to have goats so she is safe. If someone wishes to claim her they can call and discribe her to me.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Goat
Breed dwarf
Markings Tri colored
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.