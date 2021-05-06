Submission ID: 2234
Date Found May 05, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pine Bluff
Finder's Name Christina
Finder's email christinawar87@yahoo.com
Primary Phone (904) 589-5812
Additional Comments: Docile, friendly goat found near train tracks in Pinebluff. Must describe coloring/markings to claim.
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Goat
Breed Unknown
Markings None
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
