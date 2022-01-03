UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED, DOGS RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2507
Date Found January 02, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Seven Lakes North, West End
Street or Road Cardinal Lane
Closest Major Intersection Cardinal Lane and Shenandoah
Finder's Name Craig Jones
Finder's email rcraigjones@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (434) 906-9080
Alternate phone (540) 717-9294
Additional Comments Two labs, a yellow and a chocolate. Chocolate has an electric fence collar on.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labrador
Markings Yellow Lab and a Chocolate Lab
Predominant Color Yellow, Brown
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Choc lab red collar, Yellow lab multi color collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) NONE
