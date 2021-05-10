Submission ID: 2243
Date Found May 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Ashley Heights
Street or Road Reservation Rd/Private Lane
Closest Major Intersection Reservation Rd/Calloway Rd
Finder's Name Terri Welborn
Finder's email weebit.terri@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 852-9986
Additional Comments Found 2 puppies (male and female) in Ashley Heights. Came out of the woods. Very friendly but full of fleas and under fed. Please reach out to us if these are your pups.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings Blond ears
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Blond
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
