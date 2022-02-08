UPDATE: DOGS HAVE BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2537
Date Found February 07, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End
Street or Road Murdocksville
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 74
Finder's Name Renee
Finder's email jphuppert@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (480) 993-8423
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Mixed
Markings Tan white
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.