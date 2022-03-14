UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED
Submission ID: 2571
Date Found March 12, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) James Creek, Southern Pines
Street or Road James Creek Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Ft. Bragg Rd
Finder's Name Robert Gebhardt
Finder's email regebhardt2@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (415) 302-0763
Alternate phone (415) 336-5609
Additional Comments We found two male dogs roaming around our neighborhood. Holding them in our backyard for their safety.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Pitbull Mix
Markings Black and Brindle
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) none
