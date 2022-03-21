Submission ID: 2584
Date Found March 20, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Carthage
Street or Road S. McNeill St.
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Finder's Name Amber Rockwell
Finder's email arockwell1116@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (757) 309-6525
Additional Comments Two senior Beagles with collars spotted on S. McNeill St. Tried to get them in my truck but they bolted into the woods and I didn't have boots on to go after them. Picture probably isn't helpful but will share just in case.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Beagles
Markings Gray muzzles
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
Tail of Pet Long
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar of Pet Nylon
