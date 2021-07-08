Submission ID: 2288 & 2287
Date Found July 08, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Foxfire
Street or Road Hoffman Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman Rd/Roseland Rd
Finder's Name S Barefoot
Finder's email kandsbarefoot@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (919) 702-6007
Additional Comments We just took the dog we found yesterday afternoon outside to go to the bathroom and ANOTHER dog appeared. It was obvious they were family. The second one is also female, seems to be younger, and has white markings on her head. They are both SO sweet and are obviously well cared for pets.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Possibly lab/greyhound mix
Markings White patches
Predominant Color Yellow
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
