Submission ID: 2056
Date Found November 08, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinewild
Street or Road Abington dr
Closest Major Intersection 211
Finder's Name Anna
Finder's email anna.jerry1@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (561) 376-3895
Additional Comments 2 very sweet dogs. Rot mix and jack mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Rot
Markings Black and brown
Predominant Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
