Finder's First Name Blake Green
Finder's First Name Blake Green
Finder's email blake7green@gmail.com
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found March 04, 2023
Area Found (Please include city/town) West End
Street or Road 73
Closest Major Intersection 73/501 (bees knees)
Finder's Name Blake
Finder's email blake7green@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (661) 312-6380
Additional Comments Found these pups together. They definitely lived together.Dog #1 RETRIEVER/GERMAN SHEPHERD MIX- Brown/white paws/folded ears/long tail/green collar/35-45 pounds.Dog #2 PITBULL- White/light Brown Spot over left eye/black collar/happy wagging tail/50-60 pounds (guessing closer to 50)
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Not sure
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd/retriever mix (dog 1) an then Pitbull (dog 2)
Markings Listed in additional comments for both dogs.
Predominant Color Dog 1(brown) dog 2(white)
2nd Color Dog 1(white paws) dog 2(brown patch over left eye)
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Green (dog 1) black (dog 2)
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
