UPDATE: DOGS TAKEN TO MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES, 6/11
Submission ID: 2266
Date Found June 11, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Street or Road Old Hunt Pl
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and Yadkin
Finder's Name Jessica Taylor-Pickford
Finder's email jtaylorpickford@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (720) 933-7400
Additional Comments They are sticking together, respond to commands
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Unknown
Markings N/a
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet
