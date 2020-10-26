UPDATE: DOGS ARE AT MOORE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES IN CARTHAGE
Submission ID: 2039
Date Found October 25, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) West end
Street or Road Carthage rd
Finder's Name Gwen fletcher
Finder's email Moonchild643@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 585-0769
Additional Comments Please help me find the owner. 2 dogs running loose
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed German shepherd/ husky mix
Markings White
Predominant Color Black/white
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) No name on collar
