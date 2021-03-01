Submission ID: 2175
Date Found February 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines
Street or Road Sheldon Rd
Finder's Name Caley
Finder's email cly.a.knmn@gmail.com
Primary Phone (951) 816-7869
Additional Comments There are two dogs found but I can’t add two pictures. They are bothering very sweet dogs and both have collars but no owner information on the collars. I have them in my backyard.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Two dogs
Breed Not sure
Markings Brown and white. White in the chest
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
