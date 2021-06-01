UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND DOGS RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2253
Date Found May 28, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Jackson Springs
Street or Road Flowers Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 211
Finder's Name Tesha shorten
Finder's email teshatorres@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone (910) 528-2798
Additional Comments Male & female! Dogs are very well taken care of! They seem very healthy! They absolutely love each other.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bull dog
Markings Unknown
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Docked
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
