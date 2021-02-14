Submission ID: 2157
Date Found February 13, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst
Finder's Name Anna Vermeulen
Finder's email PetCareConnection@outlook.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 690-2796
Alternate phone (910) 690-2796
Additional Comments FOUND, two lost dogs in Pinehurst!! Both are friendly, and wearing e-fence collars (guessing the fence went out) with no identification tags. Currently being housed in our garage so they safe and out of the rain. Already in the process of cross posting them to other pages & lost animal sites. Please be able to provide proof of ownership via photos or vet records for pick up.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix
Markings Brown & White
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
