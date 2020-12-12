UPDATE: OWNER LOCATED AND BOTH DOGS RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 2087
Date Found December 12, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Fox fire road
Street or Road Prespertarian church
Finder's Name WENDY
Finder's email Griffongallery@yahoo.com
Zip 27281-____
Primary Phone (216) 789-2077
Additional Comments 2 males invisible fence collars
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Collie mix
Markings None
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
