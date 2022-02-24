Submission ID: 2554
Date Found February 24, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Intersection of murdocksville and 73
Street or Road Murdocksville
Finder's Name Kaitlyn
Finder's email Kaitlyn.cirilli@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (518) 956-0085
Additional Comments Found. 3 dogs. Looked like mom and 2 pups. Mom and 1 pup ran into the woods. One puppy came to me and I have it now. If this is your puppy, please send picture proof.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terroir
Markings Brown and white
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Tiny (1-10 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
