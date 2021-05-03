Submission ID: 2229
Date Found May 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Niagara
Street or Road Virginia Rd
Closest Major Intersection US 1
Finder's Name Kristy Kissell
Finder's email kkissell@nc.rr.com
Primary Phone (910) 975-0195
Additional Comments Have what looks to be containment collars.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Husky and Collie (?)
Markings One has blue eyes
SEX
Sex of Pet Unsure
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Large (50-75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
