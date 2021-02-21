Submission ID: 2167
Date Found February 19, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Rockingham, NC
Street or Road Interstate 73
Closest Major Intersection Interstate 73
Finder's Name Arwyn Ivey
Finder's email abiv002@gmail.com
Zip 34688
Primary Phone (727) 278-2502
Additional Comments Two dogs found wandering off the side of highway.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name (if known) Unknown
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky and Shepherd
Markings Husky - dark husky, black and white. Shepherd - black and tan.
Predominant Color Black and white, black and tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
