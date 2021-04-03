Submission ID: 2215
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Found April 02, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Aberdeen
Street or Road 1204 pee Dee rd
Finder's Name Jillian Hight
Finder's email jms9084@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 992-4686
Alternate phone (910) 528-5401
Additional Comments One large brindle pit and a chihuahua mix found. Only managed to lure the pit into our backyard fence.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings Brindle
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Tan
3rd Color Black
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet X-Lg (+75 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
