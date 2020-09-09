Submission ID: 1992
Date Found September 08, 2020
Area Found (Please include city/town) Sinclair Neighborhood, Cameron NC
Street or Road S Prince Henry Way
Finder's Name Mike
Finder's email ignoffomj@live.com
Primary Phone (619) 471-5884
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dogs
Breed Unknown possibly Labs
Markings one Teal collar
Predominant Color black and yellow
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
