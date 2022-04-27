Submission ID: 2621
Date Found April 12, 2022
Area Found (Please include city/town) Robbins
Street or Road 408 Oscar Road
Closest Major Intersection Highway 705/Oscar Road
Finder's Name Craig Pickler
Finder's email Cpickler@rtmc.net
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 464-3773
Additional Comments Appears to be about 6-8 months old
Acts like a puppy
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer/pit bull/other
Markings Brown spots over both eyes
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Browm
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Short
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Unsure
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
