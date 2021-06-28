Submission ID: 2278
Date Found June 26, 2021
Area Found (Please include city/town) Vass/Lobelia
Street or Road 690
Finder's Name Nancy Andersen
Finder's email jojnow@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 885-1939
Additional Comments Puppy found near 690 almost got hit , friendly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit mix
Markings White
Predominant Color Tan
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
Size/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)
APPEARANCE
Tail of Pet Long
MICROCHIP
Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? No
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
