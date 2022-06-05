Found Dog, Yorkshire Terrier in Pinehurst/Aberdeen area Jun 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submission ID: 2669Date Found June 04, 2022Area Found (Please include city/town) Pinehurst/Aberdeen Street or Road Linden roadClosest Major Intersection Foxfire roadFinder's Name Michelle ZaborskiFinder's email Mjz@nc.rr.comZip 28315Primary Phone (910) 315-1872Alternate phone (910) 691-9929Additional Comments Found 10 pm Saturday on our doorstep.Looks to be a yorkie mixFemale.Call to claim and identifyPHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name (if known) Michelle ZaborskiType of Animal DogBreed Yorkie mixMarkings Possible cataracts Predominant Color Tan2nd Color GreySEXSex of Pet FemaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? UnsureSize/Weight of Pet Small (10-20 lb)APPEARANCETail of Pet LongMICROCHIPHas Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? YesCOATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet HangingCOLLARCollar of Pet NylonCollar Color(s) Dirty pinkCollar I.D. Tag(s) Banfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Patricia Bryan Jun 5, 2022 12:31pm Owner Found. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, June 5, 2022 Latest Open Daily Eedition Open Daily, June 5, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Calendar Jun 5 PRIDE Month Highway-211 Cleanup Sun, Jun 5, 2022 Jun 5 "Celtic Legends" presented by Gary Taylor Dance Sun, Jun 5, 2022 Jun 5 Drag Dinner Sun, Jun 5, 2022 Jun 7 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Tue, Jun 7, 2022
Owner Found.
